From barber shops to Black Lives Matter: The people fighting for change in Atlanta

By: Genie GODULA Follow | Joanna COCKERELL | Claire HOPES | Georges YAZBECK

On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr called for civil and economic rights for Black Americans; an end to racism in the United States. But 60 years after that iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, much more still needs to be done. In this second instalment of Inside the Americas from Atlanta, FRANCE 24's Genie Godula meets the people who are fighting for racial equality today in all its forms.