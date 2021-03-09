Middle East matters

Documenting Syria's destruction: Oscar-nominated film director speaks out

14 min

This month marks 10 years since what looked like another country in the region getting swept up in a whirlwind of pro-democracy revolt. But for Syria, it was the start of a conflict that has been dubbed the defining war of the early 21st century. We hear from a Syrian voice who has had to deal with everything from fleeing his country, to receiving death threats, to fearing for his family's safety – all this for spotlighting the atrocities taking place inside Syria. Feras Fayyad is the director of the Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning documentary "Last Men in Aleppo".