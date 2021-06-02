Middle East matters

New Paris exhibit celebrates the 'divas' of the Arab world
A new exhibition at the Arab World Institute in Paris is celebrating the divas of the region, from Oum Kalthoum to Dalida to Fairuz. These women were not just the greatest Arab artists of the 20th century – some of them were also pioneering feminists in deeply patriarchal societies. We give you a sneak peek of the exhibition, and delve into the ideas behind it, with co-curator Élodie Bouffard.
"Divas, from Oum Kalthoum to Dalida" is on from May 19 to September 26.
