New Paris exhibit celebrates the 'divas' of the Arab world

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Sanam SHANTYAEI Follow | Claire HOPES | Joanna COCKERELL | Sonia BARITELLO 14 min

A new exhibition at the Arab World Institute in Paris is celebrating the divas of the region, from Oum Kalthoum to Dalida to Fairuz. These women were not just the greatest Arab artists of the 20th century – some of them were also pioneering feminists in deeply patriarchal societies. We give you a sneak peek of the exhibition, and delve into the ideas behind it, with co-curator Élodie Bouffard.