Middle East matters

In this special edition, we focus on the migrant crisis brewing on the European Union's eastern border. Thousands of people from the Middle East have travelled to Belarus in the hope of entering the EU. Now they are trapped on the border with Poland, desperately trying to survive in freezing conditions. We take a closer look and speak to Kinda Youssef from our InfoMigrants website.

Polish border guards estimate that up to 4,000 migrants are camped out along the border with Belarus. Among them are young children, with no access to food, clean water or shelter from the winter cold. Warsaw won't let them in and is pushing them back with tear gas and water cannon. Minsk isn't letting them return either. We take a closer look at how these migrants became caught in a standoff between Poland and Belarus.

We also speak to Kinda Youssef from our InfoMigrants website, who travelled to the Polish side of the border and spoke to some of the migrants. She tells us more about how the migrants are getting to the border and the ordeal they face there.

Many of those trapped at the border are Kurds from northern Iraq, as well as Syrians. After years of living in a war zone, they've made the journey in the hope of finding a better life in Europe. Our reporters in Iraq and Poland gathered some of their stories.

