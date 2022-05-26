People & Profit

This year's World Economic Forum in Davos has been dominated by the war in Ukraine and its implications on the global economy. With the drop in grain exports from the region, concern is growing over a looming food crisis. FRANCE 24's Business Editor Kate Moody spoke to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who criticised food export restrictions by countries such as India for "only making a crisis worse". She also called for governments to help "speed up" agricultural production "where this is still possible".

The IMF chief regretted that "we have not learned how to deal with multiple crises at the same time", adding that countries should "build resilience" to better prepare for shocks such as climate change.

"We are living in a more shock-prone world, more of these shocks are going to come," she warned.

