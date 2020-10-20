Perspective

 Skip to main content
Philosopher Queens: Discovering forgotten female thinkers

Plato, Aristotle and Socrates are just a few well-known ancient philosophers. But what about their female counterparts? What about the woman who taught Socrates? Or the sage said to be behind Plato's theory on love? Their names are often lacking when it comes to teaching philosophy and that is something Rebecca Buxton and Lisa Whiting wanted to change. They put together a book called "The Philosopher Queens". Written by female philosophers about female philosophers, it highlights the worlds of women who were drawing crowds as far back as 400 BC and brings us right up to today's thinkers.

