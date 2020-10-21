Teaching in France: ‘I feel like I'm on the frontline of making kids better’

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

By: Eve IRVINE Follow 10 min

France is holding a national tribute to Samuel Paty, the history teacher murdered outside his school because of a class he gave on freedom of speech in which he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. We spoke to Gabriel Lattanzio, an English teacher at a secondary school on the outskirts of Paris. For him, the fact that some people, including parents, felt they could speak out against Paty shows that teachers are "discredited". Lattanzio says the government vowing full support for teachers is not enough. "I feel like I'm on the frontline of making kids better," he told FRANCE 24.