Perspective

New beginnings in Bolivia

Luis Arce's landslide victory in Bolivia's presidential election caps off an extraordinary year for the country. How did Arce manage to turn his socialist party's fortunes around following the dramatic departure of socialist president Evo Morales last November? We speak to Angus McNelly, a researcher in Latin American politics at London's Queen Mary University. He tells us that the party has not been tainted by the irregularities in the re-election of Morales last year, which led to the former leader fleeing to Mexico and then settling in Argentina.