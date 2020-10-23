Final US presidential debate: ‘A victory for the new format and the moderator’

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

With more discussion of policy – and fewer insults – than last time, US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden took part in their second and final televised debate, just 12 days before the November 3 election day. The pair clashed on everything from the coronavirus pandemic to the president's tax returns and the question of race in America. So, who came out on top? And at this stage, does it even matter? We spoke to Timothy Lynch, professor of American politics at the University of Melbourne.