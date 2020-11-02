US presidential election: The urban-rural divide on the West Coast

By: Eve IRVINE 10 min

The West Coast of the United States is traditionally "blue", seen as reliably Democratic. But with the wildfires that have scorched the West from California to Oregon, plus long-running demonstrations and a standoff between police and protesters in many cities, the West Coast is now home to many key concerns for voters in this presidential poll. Steven Beda, Professor of History, Environmental History and Rural Politics at the University of Oregon, gives us his perspective on the East-West and urban-rural divides ahead of Election Day.