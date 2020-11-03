US presidential election: 'A lot of angry people regardless of the outcome'

By: Eve IRVINE Follow 9 min

After record early voting and a list of legal challenges to the legitimacy of the presidential election, it's finally polling day in the US. Incumbent Donald Trump continues to claim mail-in ballots could lead to cheating. Joe Biden, for his part, has called on people to vote to put an end to division in the country, but tensions are clear with shops and businesses boarding up their premises in case of violence. From the US Studies Centre at the University of Sydney, Jared Mondschein gives us his perspective.