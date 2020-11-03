 Skip to main content
Live
#US Presidential Election
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake
Perspective

US presidential election: 'A lot of angry people regardless of the outcome'

Issued on:

PERSPECTIVE
PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24
By: Eve IRVINE Follow
9 min

After record early voting and a list of legal challenges to the legitimacy of the presidential election, it's finally polling day in the US. Incumbent Donald Trump continues to claim mail-in ballots could lead to cheating. Joe Biden, for his part, has called on people to vote to put an end to division in the country, but tensions are clear with shops and businesses boarding up their premises in case of violence. From the US Studies Centre at the University of Sydney, Jared Mondschein gives us his perspective.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.