As Trump fares better than expected in US election, what's his enduring appeal?

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

The winner of the race to the White House is still too close to call with President Donald Trump performing significantly better than the polls predicted. So how did Trump manage to hold onto his base in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic? And why are some Latino communities embracing Trump despite his apparent disdain for minority rights? We discuss all these issues with Paul Schor, historian and associate professor at the University of Paris.