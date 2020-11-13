Perspective

November 13, 2015: The story of the survivors

France is marking five years since the Paris terrorist attacks of November 13, when 130 people lost their lives in a series of coordinated attacks across the city. We speak with Guillaume Denoix de Saint Marc, Founder and President of the French Association for Victims of Terrorism, about how those who survived that terrible night are coping, especially amid a fresh wave of terror attacks in France.