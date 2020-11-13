Skip to main content
Live
#ParisAttacks
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake
Perspective

November 13, 2015: The story of the survivors

Issued on:

PERSPECTIVE
PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24
By: Haxie MEYERS-BELKIN Follow
9 min

France is marking five years since the Paris terrorist attacks of November 13, when 130 people lost their lives in a series of coordinated attacks across the city. We speak with Guillaume Denoix de Saint Marc, Founder and President of the French Association for Victims of Terrorism, about how those who survived that terrible night are coping, especially amid a fresh wave of terror attacks in France.

Advertising

>> Read more: Five years on, Parisians remember how the November 13 terror attacks unfolded

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.