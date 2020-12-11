Perspective

Empowering Black youth: 'We have a race problem in America'

Chad Lassiter, Professor of Race Relations at the University of Pennsylvania. © FRANCE 24

The question of what it's like to be Black in America has occupied a key place in this year's reckoning with institutionalised racism in the US. Chad Lassiter, Professor of Race Relations at the University of Pennsylvania, talks to FRANCE 24 about the need to break the cycle of "suspicion and surveillance" of Black bodies and how to amplify the voices of Black role models in society.