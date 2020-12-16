'Women are leaders of the movement of the Latin American Spring'

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

By: Eve IRVINE Follow 10 min

From Argentina to Mexico, social unrest across Latin America was growing in the past year right up until Covid-19 hit. Calls for equality, women's rights, education and access to basic necessities like water were once again overlooked as the immediate risk and challenge of the pandemic took over. Olivier Dabène, a professor of political science at Sciences Po and creator of the web series "Protestas", tells us more about these social movements and where they come from.