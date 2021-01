How do we break free from gender stereotypes?

By: Stuart Norval Follow 11 min

Most of us call a man a man, and if he's attracted to other men he is gay. A woman is a woman, and if she's attracted to other women she is a lesbian. But why should that be the norm, and why should people be boxed into categories like that? Harlan Pruden, a First Nations Cree academic and a two-spirit educator, tells us that in his native culture things are very different and the usual norms should not be imposed.