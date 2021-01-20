Change at the White House: Can Joe Biden be the next Roosevelt?

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

By: Thomas WATERHOUSE 11 min

The stage is set in Washington for what's gearing up to be a very different handover of power. Against the backdrop of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic in the United States and in a climate of recent tensions sparked by violence and the threat of further turmoil, Joe Biden will raise his hand, read his oath and pick up the reins of power in front of a handful of dignitaries, but huge amounts of security personnel. In our Perspective segment, we spoke to French journalist Mathieu Magnaudeix about covering the Trump presidency and the challenges ahead for Biden.