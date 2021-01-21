Perspective

Biden inauguration: 'We now, finally, have a normal president'

After four years of the chaos of Donald Trump's post-truth presidency, Joe Biden is now president of the United States. In his inauguration speech, just two weeks after the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters, Biden declared that "democracy has prevailed". But what about Trump's legacy? We speak to Terry Moe, Professor of Political Science at Stanford University and co-author of "Presidents, Populism, and the Crisis of Democracy".