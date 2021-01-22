Biden turns the page on Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic in US

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

Embarking on what he called a "wartime undertaking", US President Joe Biden has stepped up the federal response to Covid-19. Some 10 new executive orders signed on Biden's first day in office tackle everything from the logistics of the vaccination rollout to mask-wearing, as the new president warns the country's death toll could soon reach half a million. We discuss Biden's pandemic plan with George Rutherford, a Professor of Epidemiology and Health Administration at the University of California, San Francisco.