Perspective

Donald Trump impeachment trial: 'A conviction is very unlikely'

By: Eve IRVINE
The US Senate has voted to proceed with the first ever trial of a former president, ruling that the end of a term does not mean an end to justice being sought. Donald Trump's defence team had argued he was exercising his First Amendment right to free speech when he addressed crowds ahead of the storming of the Capitol. Julie Norman, a Lecturer in Politics and International Relations at University College London, brings us her Perspective on US politics and process and where Trump may go from here.

