Libya, 10 years on: Can the war-torn country finally turn the page?

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

Ten years on from the Libyan revolution and the power vacuum that ensued, Libya is often described as a failed state. Yet there are cautious hopes that a new unity government can help turn the page on years of civil war. A UN-brokered ceasefire between the two main warring sides was agreed in October and the interim government is set to hold elections at the end of this year. We discuss Libya's difficult path to peace with Wolfram Lacher, senior associate at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs and the author of "Libya's Fragmentation".