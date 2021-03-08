The doctor helping provide safe access to abortions around the world

By: Eve IRVINE

Some 25 million unsafe abortions take place around the world every year, according to the World Health Organization. It notes that while many places have improved access to safe care, 40 percent of women of childbearing age live in a country with highly restrictive abortion laws or where abortion is illegal. Dr. Rebecca Gomperts founded Women on Waves in a bid to empower women and provide safe access to abortions. She has sailed around the world providing information, medication and operations. She joined us for Perspective on International Women's Day.