Death of George Floyd: An ongoing reckoning over race

The trial of Derek Chauvin has brought the killing of George Floyd, policing in the US and the question of systemic racism back into the spotlight. After Floyd's death, protests took place not just across the US but around the world – including Canada, the UK and France – with Black Lives Matter chants ringing out. History professor Jean Pierre Le Glaunec has looked at the impact Floyd's death and the ensuing protests have had on the wider context and how they have sometimes been interpreted as "foreign" values that divide more than they unite. He joined us for Perspective.