Award-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen on anti-Asian racism in the US

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

Xenophobic attacks on Asian Americans have soared in recent months. Activists say it's a result of deep-rooted anti-Asian racism that's been exacerbated by rhetoric blaming China for the Covid-19 pandemic. With Asian Americans still coming to terms with the murder of six Asian women in Atlanta last week by a white gunman, we speak to Viet Thanh Nguyen, the celebrated Vietnamese American Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist. "More and more of us are being quite vocal about demanding recognition and change," he told FRANCE 24.