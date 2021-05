The necessity of missing out

Here in France, with cafés, museums and cinemas now open again after more than six months of restrictions, FOMO – or the "fear of missing out" – is in the air once again. But what about "NOMO", the necessity of missing out? We speak to artist, writer and educator Jenny Odell about the perils of social media, the restorative power of nature and how lockdowns have changed us. She is the author of "How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy".