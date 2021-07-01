Perspective

China's Communist Party 'controls the lives of more than 1 billion people'
Chinese President Xi Jinping has given an hour-long televised address from Tiananmen Square to mark the centenary of the creation of China's Communist Party. Xi hailed the "new world" created by the country's people as he warned foreign forces that those attempting to bully the nation will get their heads bashed.
We spoke to China specialist Antoine Bondaz, from the Paris-based FRS or Foundation for Strategic Research. He told us that the Chinese Communist Party now "controls the lives of more than 1 billion people".
>> Xi says no more 'bullying' China at celebration for centenary of Communist Party
