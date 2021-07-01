Perspective

China's Communist Party 'controls the lives of more than 1 billion people'

Issued on: Modified:

PERSPECTIVE
PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24
By: Stuart Norval Follow
10 min

Chinese President Xi Jinping has given an hour-long televised address from Tiananmen Square to mark the centenary of the creation of China's Communist Party. Xi hailed the "new world" created by the country's people as he warned foreign forces that those attempting to bully the nation will get their heads bashed. 

Advertising

We spoke to China specialist Antoine Bondaz, from the Paris-based FRS or Foundation for Strategic Research. He told us that the Chinese Communist Party now "controls the lives of more than 1 billion people". 

>> Xi says no more 'bullying' China at celebration for centenary of Communist Party

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN