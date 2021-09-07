US exoneree and attorney Jarrett Adams on helping other wrongfully convicted prisoners

How do you turn the trauma of wrongful conviction into the drive to become a champion of other people who find themselves in the same situation? At the age of 17, Jarrett Adams was sentenced to 28 years in prison in the United States. He always maintained his innocence and after almost 10 long years in jail he was exonerated. Determined to put his ordeal to good use, he trained as an attorney specialising in criminal defence and civil rights cases and has now written a memoir entitled "Redeeming Justice". He joined us for Perspective.