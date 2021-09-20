#LetHerSpeak: Breaking the silence imposed by sex abuse perpetrators and society

By: Eve IRVINE Follow 12 min

Our guest survived child sex abuse and went on to change laws and help police officers in the fight against paedophilia. Grace Tame is Australia's woman of the year, recognised for her work in breaking a silence that was imposed not just by perpetrators but also by society and even Australian legal systems. Not only did she survive being raped and abused by a maths teacher when she was only 15, she then went on to analyse how child grooming is made possible and now works to ensure that all survivors have a voice. She joined us for Perspective.