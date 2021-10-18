Myanmar activist: 'The risk I'm taking is nothing compared to people on the ground'

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

Today she is one of the leading voices resisting the military takeover in Myanmar, but Thinzar Shunlei Yi, the daughter of an army officer, spent the first 16 years of her life on military compounds. When she discovered the world outside, she felt a responsibility to use her status to fight for others. Thinzar Shunlei Yi has been in hiding since the military cracked down on pro-democracy protesters last spring. While she continues to expose herself by speaking out against the junta, she says that what she risks is nothing compared to the people losing their lives on the ground.