Chad has 'a vision, a plan and a political will to fight against cancer'

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

According to the World Health Organization, access to healthcare in Chad is still at an embryonic stage. The country has limited data on cancer and no department dedicated to its care, meaning those who are diagnosed are often referred to hospitals abroad. But Jean-Bosco Ndihokubwayo, the WHO's representative to Chad, is optimistic about the country's political will to fight cancer, as authorities plans to build a national treatment centre.