Perspective

Several years after the Colombian government signed its historic peace deal with Farc rebels, photojournalist Emilienne Malfatto went to the country to investigate the increasingly common murders of Colombian social leaders.

Her book "The Snakes Will Come for You" explores Colombia's ongoing violence through the story of one woman: 61-year-old Maritza, who was murdered in 2019 on her remote farm in the country’s north. Malfatto saw in Maritza's life story all of the elements of Colombia's recent history, from internal displacement and killings by the Farc to paramilitaries and drug trafficking. Over the course of her investigation, Malfatto learned that it's hard to uncover the truth, especially in a country so far from peace.

