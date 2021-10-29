Life on the bench: Judge LaDoris Cordell's in-depth account of the US legal system

Judge Ladoris Cordell was the first lawyer to open a private practice in east Paolo Alto, California and also the first African American woman to sit on the Superior Court in northern California. In her memoir, "Her Honor: My Life on the Bench," she offers a deeply intimate and informative account of navigating the flaws of the American justice system, as well as 10 suggestions on how to fix it. She joined Erin Ogunkeye for Perspective.