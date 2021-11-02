'La Cellule': Graphic novel investigates November 2015 Paris attacks

This Tuesday marks the start of a new phase in the November 2015 terror attacks trial in Paris. After weeks of testimony from survivors and relatives of victims, the court will hear from the accused. Among them is Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving member of the terrorist commando. French terrorism researcher Kevin Jackson has co-authored a graphic novel exploring the backgrounds of the attackers and the events leading up to the atrocities. He joined us for Perspective.