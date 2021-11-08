One year after his election, 'Joe Biden's position is still fairly precarious'

PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

One year after Joe Biden was elected US president, Republicans must be feeling quite confident. That's the view of Thomas Gift, a lecturer in political science at UCL and founding director of the Centre on US Politics (CUSP). He says recent polls and election results point to a strong showing for Republicans in the US midterms in one year's time. The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan is just one reason why voters are displeased with Biden, as well as deep divisions within the wider Democratic Party. However, Gift says the passing of Biden's infrastructure bill should give the president a boost.