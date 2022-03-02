Perspective

Despite war in Ukraine, Biden's State of the Union speech aimed at 'American people'

07:33

As he began his annual State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden asked lawmakers to stand and salute ordinary Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Biden also warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin that dictators have to pay a price for their aggression. We spoke to Martin Quencez, a research fellow and deputy director of the Paris office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States. He told us how Biden's speech was still very much addressed to a US audience, eight months ahead of the US midterm elections.