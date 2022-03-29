War in Ukraine: Amnesty chief slams 'failure to reform' UN institutions

07:49

By: Sharon GAFFNEY

As the global rights watchdog Amnesty International unveils its annual report, the group's Secretary General Agnès Callamard joined us for Perspective. In the report, she accused Russia of turning humanitarian corridors in Ukraine into "death traps" – a tactic she says was used in Syria and Chechnya. Callamard also hit out at the UN Security Council for failing to "act adequately in the face of atrocities". Speaking to FRANCE 24, she slammed "our failure to reform" multilateral institutions, adding that the use of veto has meant that the UN Security Council has been "unable to address conflict" in several countries, with Ukraine the latest example.