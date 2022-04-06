Alleged war crimes in Ukraine: 'This is the moment of truth for international justice'

10:03 PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

Delivering a chilling account of atrocities allegedly committed by Russian troops over the past six weeks in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the UN Security Council to hold Moscow accountable for its crimes. But what does the path to a possible war crimes trial look like? And how realistic is Zelensky’s demand that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself be put on trial? In Perspective, we spoke to human rights lawyer and former New York assistant attorney general Reed Brody. While warning that "we live in a world of impunity", he told FRANCE 24 that "this is the moment of truth for international justice".