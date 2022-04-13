Case of US death row prisoner Melissa Lucio 'an egregious miscarriage of justice'

12:18

A Franco-American journalist and filmmaker has told FRANCE 24 of the campaign launched to try to save the life of a Hispanic mother on death row in Texas. Melissa Lucio, 53, is due to be executed later this month after being found guilty of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2007. When Sabrina Van Tassel interviewed Lucio in jail and spoke with her family at home, she discovered numerous anomalies in the case. This led her to make a film, "The State of Texas vs. Melissa", which has now led to an international campaign to save Lucio's life. The director joined us for Perspective.