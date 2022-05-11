'Thiaroye 44': New documentary explores 1944 massacre of Senegalese soldiers

09:09

Thousands of Senegalese soldiers fought for France against the Nazis in World War II. But on December 1, 1944, as many as 400 of them were murdered in cold blood: not by the Germans, but by the very French forces they fought alongside. The massacre was swept under the rug for decades, preventing victims and their relatives from any form of closure or recognition. Marie Thomas-Penette and François-Xavier Destors' new documentary "Thiaroye 44" is one of the first to explore this dark chapter of France's colonial past. The directors joined us for Perspective.