US abortion rights under threat: 'This is going to lead to a lot more deaths'

09:03

By: Sharon GAFFNEY

Earlier this month, a leaked draft majority opinion suggested that the US Supreme Court was set to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which affirmed the legality of a woman's right to an abortion under the US Constitution. The news sparked protests in cities across the United States, with hundreds of demonstrations taking place again over the weekend. Gail Sredanovic, a member of the Raging Grannies activist organisation, joined us on Perspective to express her concerns.