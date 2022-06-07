Brazil's Pedro Cesarino on deconstructing stereotypes about anthropology
After studying philosophy, Brazilian national Pedro Cesarino grew tired of Western systems of knowledge and decided to study other ways of thinking and living. He is now a renowned anthropologist and has published articles and books based on his field research with the Amazon's Marubo community. His first novel tells the story of a melancholy anthropologist hoping to track down a myth in the Amazon rainforest. It explores the certainty with which many anthropologists approach the communities they study and the resulting misunderstandings. He joined us for Perspective.
The book has just been published in French by Babelio under the title "L'attrapeur d'oiseaux".
