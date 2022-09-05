2016 Nice truck attack trial: IS group 'continues to exist'

06:56

By: Thomas WATERHOUSE

France's Bastille Day is usually synonymous with joyful street parties and colourful fireworks. But six years ago in the Mediterranean city of Nice, the festivities ended in tragedy. Some 86 people were killed and more than 400 injured when an Islamic State group sympathiser rammed a truck into crowds on the promenade. On the opening day of the trial of eight people accused of having a role in that bloodshed, FRANCE 24 spoke to counter-terrorism expert Raffaello Pantucci for Perspective.