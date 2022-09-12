Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Will public support for King Charles III last?

09:04 PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

King Charles III is so far enjoying a "remarkable upsurge in public support" after his mother’s death, but it remains to be seen whether this will last. That's the view of Sean Lang, a senior lecturer in history at Anglia Ruskin University, who specialises in the history of the British Empire. He added that there may be a "snowball effect" if one or more countries decide to remove the British monarch as head of state, but that the Commonwealth itself has a bright future ahead.