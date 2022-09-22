Iran protests: 'This time it's different. It's about women'

09:49

The death in police custody of Mahsa Amini has sparked the biggest movement against Iran's religious restrictions on women since the 1979 revolution. Our Perspective guest is the Iranian journalist who first accused Iran's morality police of beating the 22-year-old Amini into a coma. Aïda Ghajar investigated the story from Paris, where she's been living in exile since 2010. She says that Amini's family is now facing "pressure" to support the government's narrative that the young woman had pre-existing health conditions. Over the past decade, Ghajar has witnessed other Iranian protests from afar. "This time it's different. It's about women," she told us.