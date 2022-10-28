Searching for the 'lost promise' of a prosperous Venezuela through photography

08:16 PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

Photojournalist Fabiola Ferrero was born in Caracas in 1991 and grew up hearing stories about Venezuela's glory days. Two decades later, she's one of the millions who have left her home country amid economic and political crisis. Thanks to a grant from France's Carmignac Foundation, she went back in search of those lost promises, visiting symbols of Venezuela's former prosperity and documenting how they look now. She joined us for Perspective to discuss her series entitled "The Wells Run Dry".