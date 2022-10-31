'Quite possible' Bolsonaro won't accept results of Brazil's presidential election

© FRANCE 24

By: Alison SARGENT 1 min

It was a nail-biting race, but in the end Brazil's former – and now future – left-wing president came out on top. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a highly polarised presidential run-off. The win marks an incredible comeback for Lula, who after spending 580 days in prison on corruption charges will return to office for a third term. But can he lead such a divided country and will Bolsonaro accept the results? We discuss this and more with our Perspective guest Marieke Riethof, a senior lecturer in Latin American politics at Liverpool University in the UK.