Forbidden Stories founder on continuing the work of silenced journalists

08:49 PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24

French journalist Laurent Richard founded Forbidden Stories in 2017 with a simple mission: to continue the work of journalists who have been assassinated or otherwise silenced. That same year, Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb. The organisation worked to continue her investigations and identify her killers, exposing corruption at the highest levels of the Maltese government. For Richard, the ultimate goal of Forbidden Stories is twofold: to bring crucial reporting to the world and to deter crimes against journalists by showing that "it doesn't make sense to kill a reporter when there are 50 others ready to carry on their work". He joined us for Perspective as we mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.