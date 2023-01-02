'A period of mourning and celebration of Brazilian football could help Lula'

Between left-wing leader Lula returning to power and the death of football legend Pelé, it's been a hugely significant New Year for Brazil. Marieke Riethof, a senior lecturer in Latin American Politics at the University of Liverpool, joined us for Perspective to give some insight into this new chapter. Riethof says the two events will positively shape Brazil for many, with Lula's inauguration representing a promise of economic and social recovery, while mourning for Pelé helps unite the country. However, she notes that Brazil remains highly polarised and at risk of political violence – divisions that former president Jair Bolsonaro will benefit from as he plots his expected political comeback.