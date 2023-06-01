Climate change in Nigeria: Can youth activists turn the tide of inaction?

Although climate change has been conspicuously absent from Nigeria's political agenda, the tangible effects of global warming are undeniably present. The country has one of the highest rates of desertification in the world, many of its cities are under threat from rising sea levels, and the 2022 floods resulted in hundreds of fatalities and displaced over a million people. Amid the politicians' tardiness in prioritising climate action, youth activists are emerging as a proactive force. Adenike Oladosu, one of these young leaders joined us on Perspective.