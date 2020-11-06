The Greek island of Kastellorizo, a symbol of tensions with Turkey

By: Marine PRADEL | Ludovic DE FOUCAUD 18 min

Located in the Aegean Sea, the Greek island of Kastellorizo ​​is a rocky outcrop of 9 km² surrounded by turquoise waters. Three months ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to start gas exploration south of the island threw its 200 inhabitants into the international spotlight. They found themselves unable to reach the Turkish coastal city of Kas, two kilometres away by boat, which they depend on for supplies. Our journalists met the islanders of Kastellorizo ​​and their Turkish neighbours. Geopolitics seems a distant concern to them: all they want is to live in peace.