 Skip to main content
Live
#US Presidential Election
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake
Reporters

The Greek island of Kastellorizo, a symbol of tensions with Turkey

Issued on:

REPORTERS
REPORTERS © FRANCE 24
By: Marine PRADEL | Ludovic DE FOUCAUD
18 min

Located in the Aegean Sea, the Greek island of Kastellorizo ​​is a rocky outcrop of 9 km² surrounded by turquoise waters. Three months ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to start gas exploration south of the island threw its 200 inhabitants into the international spotlight. They found themselves unable to reach the Turkish coastal city of Kas, two kilometres away by boat, which they depend on for supplies. Our journalists met the islanders of Kastellorizo ​​and their Turkish neighbours. Geopolitics seems a distant concern to them: all they want is to live in peace.

Advertising

>> Troubled waters: Greek-Turkish escalations in the Mediterranean

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.